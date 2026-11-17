The Demographics of the War in Yemen

The Houthis are advancing toward Aden and are now less than 100 km from this key port, which was once the capital of the state of South Yemen. The forces opposing them, belonging to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, are strongly supported by Saudi Arabia. The United Arab Emirates also took part in the war against the Houthis until 2017.

How is it that the Houthis, considered poor and technologically backward, are in practice emerging stronger than Saudi Arabia, and even than the entire coalition of Arab states that initially intervened in Yemen’s civil war? If we look at the map, the oil-rich Saudi kingdom stretches across almost the entire Arabian Peninsula, and its territory is more than four times larger than Yemen’s. But wars require fighters on the battlefield; the Houthis are militant and experienced in combat, while the Saudi army has not proven itself in any war and does not take a direct part in the fighting in Yemen.

But there is something else as well – demographics. Yemen has not conducted a census since 2004, but the country’s population is now believed to be around 39–40 million people; according to other estimates, it is 35 million. Some 75–80% of them live in territory controlled by the Houthis, which means that “Ansar Allah” can recruit fighters from an area with a population of at least 27 million. Moreover, this is a very young population – the average age in Yemen is 18.5, and the birth rate, although twice as low as it was half a century ago, now stands at 4.3–4.4 children per woman on average. Forty percent of Yemenis are under the age of 15.

And what is the situation on the other side? Saudi Arabia’s population is 37–38 million, but 45% of them are foreign workers, leaving just under 20 million citizens. The average birth rate is 2.27 children per woman, or 2.7 if we look only at citizens. The population of the United Arab Emirates appears quite large at first glance – 11.5 million people. But 88.8% of them are foreigners, leaving 1.3–1.4 million citizens. Qatar, meanwhile, has a population of around 3 million, of whom one-fifth – 600,000 people – are citizens.

It turns out that if we exclude foreign workers, the Houthis have a larger demographic reserve than Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Qatar combined – 27 million compared with 21–22 million. And the Saudis, Qataris and Emiratis are wealthy; they are hardly eager to die in some war in a foreign country. Of course, money is important in a military confrontation, but apparently it is not decisive. Especially nowadays, when the cost of the most advanced weapons, such as missiles and drones, has fallen considerably.