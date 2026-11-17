Ukraine plans to triple its strikes against Russia in 2027. Defense Minister Evgeny Khmara said this at a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

“I want the Russian side to know that we will respond to every strike with two,” Khmara said. According to him, Kyiv’s goal is for Russia to lose more soldiers than it can call up for military service. He said that in this way Ukraine seeks to preserve its own forces.

The Ukrainian minister’s statement comes against the backdrop of continued military support from Kyiv’s allies. The United Kingdom will provide an additional £240 million for air defense equipment, Defense Minister Wes Streeting said. The new package is intended to help protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from air attacks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin would continue to supply Ukraine with missiles, air defense systems and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets. The support will also include equipment to counter drones.

According to Pistorius, Germany will provide Ukraine with €11.6 billion in 2027. He did not specify what portion of the amount would be allocated to the different types of weapons and supplies.

NATO insists on maintaining support

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the allies to maintain their level of support for Kyiv. “We are doing what depends on us to ensure that the peace negotiations are successful,” he said.

Rutte stressed that lasting peace requires Ukraine to be capable of defending itself. Military aid therefore remains part of the allies’ efforts both to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses and to create conditions for future negotiations.

Evgeny Khmara was appointed Ukraine’s defense minister in August 2026, after previously serving as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Sources: bta.bg