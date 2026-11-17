Yemeni Houthi rebels said they had attacked the Saudi East–West oil pipeline with five drones. According to them, the unmanned aerial vehicles targeted two pumping stations along the pipeline near Riyadh.

“We attacked two pumping stations along the pipeline with five drones,” the Houthis said in a statement cited by Reuters. The Iran-backed group did not say whether any damage or casualties had been reported, or whether the facility’s operations had been disrupted.

So far, Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the information about the attack. There has also been no official information on any response by the Saudi authorities or possible consequences for the operation of the oil pipeline.

Previous attack did not halt the facility’s operations

The previous report of an attack on the East–West oil pipeline came in early November. At the time, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the strategic energy link had been targeted, but that its operations had not been affected.

The oil pipeline is of key importance for transporting Saudi oil, as it connects the kingdom’s eastern fields with ports on the Red Sea. The Houthis’ latest claim comes amid a series of attacks and mutual accusations between the group and Saudi Arabia.

It is not yet clear whether the targets identified by the Houthis were hit in the latest incident. Confirmation from the Saudi side could provide information about the scale of the damage and whether the movement of oil along the route was affected.

Sources: bta.bg