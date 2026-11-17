Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where he will take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on November 18 and 19.

At the airport, Putin was welcomed by Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. An official ceremony was organized for the Russian president, featuring a guard of honor from the Chinese People's Liberation Army and a military band. Representatives of Chinese youth presented him with flowers.

Upcoming meeting with Trump and Xi Jinping

Putin's visit to Shenzhen is taking place as part of his working visit to China and his participation in the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The forum is being held at a time when Beijing is hosting representatives of economies from the Asia-Pacific region.

A discussion between the presidents of Russia, China and the United States is scheduled on the sidelines of the summit. The Kremlin confirmed that Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump will meet in Shenzhen on November 19. “This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The trilateral discussion will be the first meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States in this format. Before that, Putin is expected to take part in the main APEC sessions and in bilateral talks during his visit.

Sources: bta.bg, interfax.com