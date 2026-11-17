The attack on the Crimean Bridge was the seventh stage of an operation that lasted several weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. According to him, the plan was developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

The bridge connects Russian territory with the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014. Zelenskyy described it as a key Russian military artery in the south and said that the structure had been partially destroyed. Footage published by the Ukrainian president shows the collapse of the bridge's main arch.

“So Ukrainian missiles and Ukrainian drones once again reached a key Russian military artery in the south,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian president, the previous stages of the operation had destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other targets along the route to the bridge. He presented the attack as a response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian bridges, cities, villages, energy infrastructure, railway lines and grain-laden vessels.

Emergency power cuts in four Ukrainian regions

Against the backdrop of the attack, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported emergency electricity outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Kharkiv regions. The cause was damaged equipment and a drop in voltage in the power grid following Russian attacks.

Power rationing schedules remain in effect across most of the country, while planned consumption restrictions have been introduced for industrial users. Private energy company DTEK said that around 700,000 households in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity following a Russian strike.

Moscow convened an emergency meeting

Following the attack, the Russian government convened an emergency meeting. The commission tasked with dealing with the aftermath will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, appointed by Moscow, said that the city's food and fuel supplies had not been affected.

“All vital supply chains in Sevastopol are operating normally,” Razvozhayev said.

He noted that the main flow of transport through the port had involved private cars and buses. According to him, the next task is to find solutions for people trying to return home or continue their journeys.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a case for a “terrorist act” following the damage to the bridge's structure. So far, Russian authorities have not presented a detailed public assessment of the damage, while the Ukrainian side claims that the structure has been partially destroyed.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com, apnews.com