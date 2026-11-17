US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Elbridge Colby criticized Ukrainian strikes against targets deep inside Russian territory. According to him, such attacks do not contribute to ending the war and could increase Moscow’s readiness to expand the conflict.

Colby made the statement at NATO headquarters in Brussels during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Around 40 countries that support Kyiv take part in it.

Washington calls for focus on the front

“These strikes, especially against civilian infrastructure, such as Wildberries warehouses, have likely strengthened the resolve of Russian society, as well as the Kremlin’s readiness to escalate the conflict,” Colby said.

The US representative told allies that deep strikes inside Russian territory had failed to achieve the goal of bringing the war to an end. In his words, they also do not contribute to containing the Russian offensive along the front line.

Instead, countries supporting Ukraine should focus their efforts on providing weapons and resources for the defense of Ukrainian forces on the front. Colby’s position emphasizes Kyiv’s immediate military needs rather than expanding the range of strikes deeper into Russia.

Wildberries warehouses among the targets cited

Colby cited Wildberries’ warehouse facilities as an example. It is one of Russia’s major online retailers. According to data cited by Agence France-Presse, the company’s warehouses have been targeted by Ukrainian attacks since mid-July.

The US deputy secretary described such sites as civilian infrastructure and warned that strikes against them could have the opposite effect. In his assessment, the attacks have likely strengthened Russian public support for continuing the war and increased the Kremlin’s readiness to respond with escalation.

Meanwhile, Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim has been named as a future target of sanctions by the European Union. The information provided does not specify when a final decision on including her on the sanctions list will be made.

Colby’s statement comes as the Contact Group discusses military support for Ukraine and the country’s needs amid the ongoing Russian attacks. Washington’s position shows that, according to the US, the priorities should remain the defensive capabilities of the Ukrainian army and containing the Russian offensive along the battlefield.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com