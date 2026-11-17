A military transport An-12 aircraft crashed near the village of Yagunovo in Kemerovo Region, in southwestern Siberia. All 17 people on board were killed, Reuters reported, citing the Russian publication “Izvestia”.

The incident was reported by Kemerovo Region Governor Ilya Seredyuk. In a post on his channel on the Max app, he said that an “aircraft crash” had occurred near Yagunovo, without providing further details.

The governor’s initial statement did not specify the aircraft’s model. Information cited by Reuters said that the aircraft that crashed was a military transport An-12 and that 17 people had been on board.

So far, the circumstances that led to the crash, as well as the cause of the aircraft’s fall, have not been reported. No additional information about the identities of the victims has been released.

Sources: bta.bg