Iran dismissed as “absurd” claims that the Islamic Republic was preparing a potential attack in Washington using chemical weapons or a “dirty bomb”. Tehran reacted following a CNN report that US intelligence had received new information about a possible plan to attack senior officials in Donald Trump’s administration.

“Over the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have reported that Iran was plotting to use chemical weapons in Washington,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X. He described the claims as “ABSURD” and added: “Spare us this propaganda. Nobody believes it.”

Trump: Iran will pay an unprecedented price

US President Donald Trump said Washington was taking the potential threat “very seriously”. He was responding to a journalist’s question during his visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN summit.

“If something happens, they will pay a price the likes of which the world has never seen before,” Donald Trump said.

The US president made the statement after CNN reported that American intelligence agencies had received information about possible preparations for an attack on Washington.

What the US report claims

CNN cited seven US officials as saying that Iran was developing possible plans for an attack using a “dirty bomb” or chemical weapons. The report specified that the information was being discussed by US officials and did not concern a confirmed attack that had been carried out.

A “dirty bomb” is an explosive device that combines conventional explosives with radioactive materials. When detonated, it can disperse radioactive material in the area of the attack without being a nuclear weapon.

The Iranian government rejects the version presented and portrays it as politically motivated propaganda. Thus, two opposing positions currently exist: US sources cited by CNN speak of a potential plan, while Tehran categorically denies preparing such an attack.

Sources: bta.bg, krdo.com, apnews.com