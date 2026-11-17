The United States has carried out new airstrikes against Iran, with US fighter jets attacking a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. A US official told Reuters.

According to the official, the operation was carried out in response to Iran’s attacks on US service members and facilities.

“US fighter jets attacked a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in response to Iran’s attacks on US service members and facilities.”

The official provided no further details about the strike. No information has been reported on the number of aircraft and munitions used, the damage caused or any possible casualties.

The available information contains no reported official reaction from Iran. It is also unclear whether the strike affected other sites on the island.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com