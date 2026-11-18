The US State Department has approved the possible sale of M142 HIMARS high-mobility artillery rocket systems to Albania. The estimated value of the deal is $210 million, Reuters reported.

The main contractor for the potential sale will be the US company Lockheed Martin. “The main contractor for this sale is Lockheed Martin,” the State Department said.

HIMARS is a mobile rocket system mounted on a wheeled chassis that can be used to deliver fire strikes over long distances. The publicly released information did not specify the number of systems, quantities of ammunition or delivery timelines.

The potential delivery would add HIMARS to Albania’s defense capabilities and deepen military cooperation between the two countries. At the time the decision was announced, no further details about the procedure for implementing the deal had been disclosed.

Sources: boursorama.com