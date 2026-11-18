Thousands of Slovaks took to the streets of Bratislava and dozens of towns across the country to protest against the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The demonstrations took place on November 17 – the date on which Slovakia marks 37 years since the Velvet Revolution, which brought an end to communist rule in what was then Czechoslovakia.

In the capital, the protest in SNP Square drew around 25,000 people, according to the organizers’ estimate. Those present chanted “Enough of Fico” and “We will not give up our freedom.” Some demonstrators carried keys – a symbol associated with the mass rallies of 1989.

The “November 17 for Change” initiative was organized by Progressive Slovakia. The Democrats, Freedom and Solidarity, the Christian Democratic Movement and the Hungarian Alliance joined it. The opposition parties said they wanted to defeat Fico’s coalition in the next parliamentary elections.

“As in 1989, what unites us must be stronger than what divides us,” said Michal Šimečka, leader of Progressive Slovakia. He added: “We will win only if we stay together.” According to him, freedom and democracy must not be taken for granted.

The dispute over relations with Russia

The protests were intensified by the government’s decision to discuss restoring economic and other cooperation with Russia. Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár held talks in Moscow, and the cabinet reviewed a report on his visit on November 17 itself.

The opposition described the move as a departure from the values of the Velvet Revolution. The governing parties defend their right to pursue an independent foreign policy. Robert Fico has halted Slovakia’s military aid to Ukraine and opposes the European Union’s sanctions against Russia.

In a statement marking the anniversary, Fico said he respected freedom of assembly but urged the opposition not to use the protests for “spreading hatred.” The prime minister also said that his government was not linked to serious violations of human rights or the rules of democratic competition.

The protests in Slovakia form part of the ongoing political confrontation over the government’s course, relations with Russia and the state of the rule of law. The opposition parties are already directing their campaign toward the parliamentary elections in 2027.

Sources: apnews.com, tasr.sk