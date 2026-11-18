Latvia’s parliament approved Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs’ second government. In the vote during an extraordinary sitting on November 17, the cabinet received 57 votes “for”, while 34 MPs voted “against”.

The new coalition consists of the United List and the National Alliance. The two formations hold a total of 51 seats in the 100-member Saeima, while additional support in the vote came from MPs of the opposition party Latvia First. The cabinet is Latvia’s 44th government and the second led by Kulbergs.

The composition of the new cabinet

Kulbergs will serve simultaneously as prime minister and minister of climate and energy. Raivis Melnis is retaining his post as defence minister, while diplomat Girts Jaunzemis is taking over the foreign affairs portfolio.

Edgars Stelmachers has been appointed economy minister, Karlis Purgaillis will serve as finance minister, and Janis Dombraava remains at the head of the Interior Ministry. Cheslavs Batnya will oversee education and science, Nauris Puntulis culture, and Ilze Indriksone social welfare.

Kriss Lipshans is becoming transport minister, Viesturs Vitovskis justice minister, Normunds Stanevics health minister, Edgars Tavars minister for smart administration and regional development, and Edgars Putra agriculture minister.

Focus on the economy and security

The government programme envisages accelerating economic growth, curbing state spending and reducing the administrative burden on citizens and businesses. Other priorities include strengthening national security and improving the performance of the public administration.

Kulbergs said that the country must devote greater attention to the economy. “We have neglected economic issues, and that is precisely where we need to place the emphasis. We need to attract investment,” the prime minister told reporters in Riga, as quoted by Reuters.

The cabinet plans to maintain defence spending at 5% of gross domestic product and develop the domestic defence industry. The 2027 budget is also to be drawn up through a reassessment of every expenditure item.

The new government came about following the parliamentary elections in October, in which the United List won the most seats. The party chose to form a coalition with the National Alliance, while New Unity and the Progressives remained in opposition.

Sources: in.marketscreener.com, rigatv.com