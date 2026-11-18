Kuwait’s air defenses are intercepting attacks by hostile drones, the General Staff of the army said. The military did not specify the origin of the unmanned aircraft, nor provide details about their number or any possible targets that may have been hit.

“Every explosion that is heard is the result of intercepting hostile attacks by the air defense systems,” the Kuwaiti army said. Citizens and residents were urged to follow security and safety instructions and not approach operational areas.

At almost the same time, Bahrain’s Ministry of the Interior issued a warning of a “possible threat.” Authorities urged the public to remain calm and move to the nearest safe place. The ministry did not specify the nature of the threat.

Nearly an hour after the warning, Bahrain issued an all-clear. No confirmed reports of casualties or material damage linked to the latest alert have been reported. Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, making it a key part of the American military presence in the Persian Gulf.

New exchange of strikes between the U.S. and Iran

The warnings in the two countries came amid a new escalation between the United States and Iran. According to Reuters, Washington struck an Iranian missile launch site after Tehran said it had attacked an American radar system in Bahrain.

Earlier, Bahrain said it had intercepted an Iranian air attack over its territory. Iran claims that an American military base was the target. The U.S. agency Associated Press described the latest strike on an American facility in Bahrain as Iran’s third attack in recent days against U.S. military targets in the kingdom.

As of the latest report, Kuwait has not announced who was behind the drone attacks, while Bahrain has provided no further information about the reason for the warning. The authorities’ next instructions will determine whether new security measures will be introduced.

Sources: streetinsider.com, apnews.com, aljazeera.com