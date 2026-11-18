Israel’s parliament elected Matan Kahana of the Yashar party as the new Speaker of the Knesset. He received 66 votes in the 120-seat chamber, while Likud candidate Ofir Katz was supported by 52 lawmakers. Kahana replaces Amir Ohana, who is also a representative of Benjamin Netanyahu’s party.

The vote took place after a debate that lasted about seven hours. Kahana’s victory was secured by the bloc around Gadi Eisenkot, as well as by Arab parliamentary factions. Thus, Netanyahu’s opponents gained control of one of the key positions in parliament even before a new government has been formed. The Associated Press described the election as an important step toward changing policies adopted by the previous government.

“Speaker for everyone”

“The Knesset of Israel is the home of all the citizens of the country, and I intend to be a speaker for everyone,” Kahana said in his first speech after the election, as quoted by Reuters.

The new speaker is a lawmaker from Eisenkot’s Yashar party. His election strengthens Eisenkot’s parliamentary position as he attempts to form a coalition and replace Netanyahu’s government. The Speaker of the Knesset has significant influence over the legislative agenda and over which bills are submitted for a vote.

The vote before the formation of a government

Parliamentary elections in Israel were held on October 27, but did not lead to the immediate formation of a governing coalition. On November 8, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after representatives of factions with a total of 67 lawmakers backed his candidacy. Netanyahu received the recommendations of representatives of 46 lawmakers.

Eisenkot has 28 days for negotiations and may request an additional 14 days if necessary. Until a new cabinet is formed, Kahana’s election allows his bloc to influence the work of parliament and prepare legislative changes.

The election of the new speaker does not mean an automatic change of government. The next decisive stage will be Eisenkot’s coalition negotiations and a possible confidence vote in the Knesset.

Sources: apnews.com, wtaq.com, jpost.com