The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the war in Ukraine on November 23. The briefing is scheduled for the morning in New York and is included in the body’s provisional agenda under the heading “Maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine”.

Latvia, which holds the Security Council presidency in November, previously announced the meeting as a high-level gathering. The final list of participants, the names of the speakers and the exact format of the discussion have not yet been published.

“We will continue our efforts throughout our term to keep Ukraine high on the agenda until a just and lasting peace is achieved,” said Latvia’s representative Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes.

The meeting follows a new UN warning

On November 9, the Security Council discussed the situation in Ukraine against the backdrop of intensifying attacks on populated areas and civilian infrastructure. The UN warned that strikes on energy facilities are increasing the risks to civilians as winter approaches.

According to data presented by the UN, at least 17,968 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 874 children, have been confirmed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The organization notes that the actual number is likely higher, as it does not have full access to all affected areas.

At the November 9 meeting, the UN also reported serious damage to energy infrastructure. The international organization called for an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire and for diplomatic efforts to resume.

A separate debate will be held on November 24

The meeting on Ukraine on November 23 will be followed by a separate high-level debate on November 24. It will focus on conflict resolution in an era of rapid technological change and has been designated by Latvia as the main event of its presidency.

Thus, over two consecutive days, the Security Council will address both the specific situation in Ukraine and the broader issue of the impact of new technologies on wars, international security and diplomatic efforts to end conflicts.

The provisional agenda is subject to change, and further details about the November 23 meeting are expected to be announced by the Security Council presidency.

Sources: securitycouncilreport.org, nationaltribune.com.au