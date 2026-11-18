Ukraine inflicted serious damage on Vladimir Putin’s “favorite bridge of the Kremlin dictator” across the Kerch Strait to Crimea, UNIAN reports. The mission was specially designed “to humiliate the Russian leader” ahead of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Trump in China.

“We planned this as a symbolic gesture ahead of the Trump-Putin-Xi meeting – to show that Putin is weak,” said an officer involved in the operation. The operation also proved that Ukraine no longer needs Elon Musk’s Starlink and Starshield networks to carry out strike missions, according to The ​​Times. “The Americans tried to cripple our communications so that we could not conduct such operations. But this mission proved that we can develop our own communication channels for transmitting radio signals. For the first time in history, we used all these drones to transmit video signals to the missiles – and they managed to hit exactly the right points on the bridge. We demonstrated that we are capable of conducting such operations without Starlink,” the officer emphasized.

According to the Ukrainian military, the mission was carried out as part of a complex joint operation. It involved missile forces and elite drone operators from the 7th Deep Strike Center, known as “Magyar’s Birds,” together with the 1st Special Operations Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Navy and units of Ukraine’s special operations forces.

A Ukrainian attack partially destroyed the bridge. The road deck has collapsed, while the railway section of the structure has been damaged. Traffic on the bridge has been halted.

This was the second attack on the Kerch Bridge in two days. The structure is a key link between Russian territory and Crimea, which Moscow occupied and illegally annexed in 2014. The bridge is important both for civilian transport and for Russian logistics to the southern section of the front.

Kyiv Declared the Operation Unprecedented

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was the final phase of an operation prepared over several weeks. According to him, Ukrainian forces attacked the bridge after weakening Russian air defenses and electronic warfare capabilities around the structure.

“We remind Russia that war will always return to where it began,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian head of state described the operation as “unprecedented.” Kyiv also released video footage showing the damage to the bridge, but no independent full assessment of the damage has been presented.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara was asked about the attack ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format. His response was brief: “We are only just getting started.”

Russia Responded With Strikes on Bridges in Kyiv

Following the attack, Russia struck two key bridges in Kyiv that cross the Dnipro River. Ukrainian authorities said traffic on them had also been restricted because of damage assessments and security measures.

The Kerch Bridge was opened in 2018 by Vladimir Putin himself, who drove across its road section in a truck. The structure became a symbol of Russian rule over Crimea and one of the most important transport routes to the peninsula.

The new attack is increasing pressure on Russian logistics routes as Moscow and Kyiv continue their mutual strikes on infrastructure.

Sources: thetimes.com, rferl.org