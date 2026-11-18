Air defense is Ukraine’s top priority, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format. He called on international partners to immediately provide interceptor missiles to protect Ukrainian cities and civilians.

“Air defense. This is our top priority. It is the alpha and omega of our defense. We need sufficient supplies to protect lives,” Zelensky said. He took part in the meeting, held in Brussels, via video link.

According to him, Russia continues to attack Ukraine with Shahed jet-powered drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. “The world has enough interceptors. They are in America, in some European countries and with other partners around the world. These interceptors should not simply remain in warehouses,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky added that the missiles must be incorporated into active air defense batteries to protect cities, villages and critical infrastructure. He noted that new interceptors are being produced according to lengthy schedules, but Ukraine needs them “here and now”.

Proposal for a missile exchange

The Ukrainian president proposed a practical scheme to speed up deliveries. Kyiv wants to receive available interceptor missiles for Patriot and IRIS-T systems from partners’ stockpiles. In return, Ukraine will provide new missiles it has already ordered once they have been produced and delivered.

The proposal is aimed at overcoming the shortage of missiles for systems used against ballistic and cruise missiles. According to Zelensky, the transfer of available munitions would allow the defense of Ukrainian cities to be strengthened before the new quantities are produced.

Zelensky called on the United States not to delay the relevant deliveries. He also requested missiles for man-portable air defense systems and air-to-air ammunition for Ukrainian fighter jets.

More fighter jets are also needed

At the meeting, the Ukrainian president identified the delivery of more F-16s as a separate priority. According to him, the aircraft currently available are involved in shooting down Russian drones and missiles, but are often undergoing maintenance and cannot conduct flights.

Ukraine also expects to expand the presence of Gripen fighter jets and has expressed interest in French Rafales. Zelensky noted that Mirage aircraft could be deployed more quickly, while preparing the newer Rafales for operation would require more time.

He warned that every successful Russian strike increases the pressure on Ukraine and makes Moscow “more aggressive, more demanding and less willing to compromise”.

Sources: theguardian.com