A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled Romania overnight. The epicenter was 8 kilometers northwest of Nereju, in Vrancea County, while the focus was at a depth of around 116 kilometers, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The tremor was recorded at 02:48:54 local time.

The tremor occurred in the deep Vrancea seismic zone, whose earthquakes are often felt across a wide area because of the depth of the focus. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre received 18 reports from people who felt the tremor in its initial data update.

The tremor was felt in Bucharest and other areas of Romania, as well as in Bulgaria - Ruse, Varna - Moldova and Ukraine, but as of yet no single official assessment has been published outlining the full extent of the impact in the three neighboring countries.

By the time the first reports were published, there had been no confirmed reports of casualties, destruction or serious material damage. The estimates of the magnitude and depth may be refined after further processing of the seismological records.

Konstantin Ionescu, director general of the National Institute for Earth Physics, said that “earthquakes cannot currently be predicted” with an exact time and date. Existing systems can detect an earthquake that has already begun and provide a short warning before the stronger waves reach remote areas, but they cannot indicate in advance when the next earthquake will occur.

For comparison, the strongest tremor in Romania since the beginning of 2026 had previously been a magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded in Vrancea on October 19. It was also felt in Moldova and Ukraine, with no casualties or serious damage reported.

Sources: paragraf.bg, digi24.ro, hotnews.ro