Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro injured three people and damaged Austria’s honorary consulate. A 15-year-old teenager was among those affected. The injured were taken to city hospitals, Mayor Borys Filatov said.

„Three injured people have already been taken to city hospitals. The doctors are doing everything necessary,“ Filatov said, quoted by „Ukrainska Pravda“. According to him, more than 400 windows were broken in nine multi-storey blocks. A garage cooperative, a high school and around 25 private houses were also damaged. Roofs of residential buildings were destroyed in the Krasnopillia area as well.

The strikes on Dnipro were part of a series of attacks against the city and Dnipropetrovsk region. During the preceding 24-hour period, two people were killed and at least 13 were injured in shelling. By the evening of November 17, a total of 20 people had been affected in the region, 14 of them in Dnipro.

Seven drones entered Moldova

Alongside the attacks on Ukrainian regions, seven drones violated Moldova’s airspace. Five of them fell near the settlements of Căltui, Pogorniceni, Pohrebeni and Cuhureștii de Jos, Moldova’s Ministry of Defence reported.

A report was received about the possible fall of a sixth aircraft in the Ocnița area, while a seventh drone disappeared from surveillance systems near Leova as it was moving toward the border. The flights were recorded between 15:45 and 18:10. Specialized services were sent to several locations, and the areas were cordoned off.

Drone debris was found in the Naslavcea area, about 50 meters from the border with Ukraine. Due to the danger, operations at six checkpoints on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border were temporarily suspended. A FlyOne flight from Sharm El Sheikh to Chișinău also changed its route after Moldova’s airspace was temporarily closed.

139 combat clashes in 24 hours

On the front, Ukraine’s General Staff recorded 139 combat clashes over a 24-hour period. The fighting was most intense on the Pokrovsk front, where 18 attacks were recorded. Offensive operations were also reported on the South Slobozhanske, Lyman, Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole fronts.

According to the report, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 63 airstrikes, used 212 guided aerial bombs and 4,850 kamikaze drones, and conducted 1,711 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions.

UN reports rise in civilian casualties

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission confirmed at least 372 civilians killed and 1,981 injured in Ukraine in October. This was the deadliest October in terms of civilian casualties since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion and was 95 percent higher than in October 2025.

Long-range missiles and drones caused 55 percent of the casualties. Air-dropped bombs killed 92 people and injured 331. During the first ten months of the year, the UN confirmed the deaths of at least 2,957 civilians and injuries to 17,218 people.

„More civilians were killed in the first ten months of this year than during the whole of 2025,“ said Danielle Bell of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, urging the international community not to remain indifferent to the consequences of the war.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua