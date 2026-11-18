European countries had insisted on taking a more active part in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but Washington’s proposal that the talks also cover the future of European security has caused alarm in a number of capitals. According to European officials, the idea echoes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longstanding demand to reshape the continent’s security map and limit NATO’s presence.

Washington says that including Europe in the next diplomatic formats is necessary. President Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner wrote that the talks should address „broader postwar security arrangements in Europe“, alongside territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine.

Kushner stressed that NATO will remain a central pillar of European defense and that no country should have the right to veto another country’s alliances and security decisions. White House assistant spokesperson Olivia Wells said the American proposal aims to strengthen existing mechanisms, while keeping NATO at their core and creating practical tools to prevent a new conflict.

European capitals warn of Russian pressure

In Europe, however, the proposal is seen as an opportunity for Moscow to set its own conditions for the future of the continent. Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, warned that Washington could „fall into Moscow’s trap“. She described Russia’s maximalist demands as „truly absurd“.

„Europe has a security system — we do not need a new one“, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. His Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys said that the problem was not with the rules, but with Russia’s violation of them. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also said that the security of a free Europe should be determined by European countries and NATO, not by Russia.

Former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves described the idea as „quite strange“. According to him, Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who come from the real estate business, lack the diplomatic experience needed for talks on Europe’s complex security system and relations with Russia.

Kyiv wants a ceasefire before a new order

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described discussions on European security as dangerous and said they should not be the main topic. Kyiv points out that Russia is in no position to set such conditions after failing to achieve its objectives in the war for more than four years.

„At this stage, the most Putin can negotiate is a fair ceasefire along the current line of contact“, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. In his words, Europe does not need a new security order because it already has one, and Russia constantly violates it.

Russia seized Crimea in 2014, and in 2022 it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv and its European partners also accuse Moscow of sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns against the West.

Ukraine and its European allies insist that a ceasefire must be reached first, followed by substantive peace negotiations. They warn that discussing broader security arrangements before the fighting stops could allow Moscow to portray the continuation of the war as a consequence of Kyiv and Europe’s refusal to accept Russian conditions.

Sources: nbcnews.com, apnews.com, cbsnews.com