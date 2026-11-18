US President Donald Trump remains open to meeting and holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but no such meeting has yet been scheduled for his upcoming visit to China. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this, as quoted by The Associated Press.

Rubio said Trump is seriously considering the possibility of speaking with Kim, as such a meeting could help reduce tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. “I’m not saying a meeting will take place tomorrow. I’m only saying that the president is ready to meet and talk, as he did during his first term,” the secretary of state said.

His comment came after Trump himself raised the possibility of meeting Kim during his trip to China. The US president said the two might meet, but added that the North Korean leader’s potential arrival depends on Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump and Kim have already spoken three times

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president’s first term. The first meeting was held in Singapore in June 2018, the second in Hanoi in February 2019, and the third took place at the border between North and South Korea, in the demilitarized zone.

The diplomacy at the time did not result in a lasting agreement on North Korea’s nuclear program. Nevertheless, Trump has repeatedly spoken about his good personal relationship with Kim and has expressed readiness for another conversation.

Meeting with Kim is not part of the official schedule

Trump is traveling to the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned as part of the visit.

The Associated Press notes that a possible meeting with Kim has not been confirmed and does not appear on the officially announced schedule. Rubio also did not specify a date or location where such a conversation could take place.

On October 31, the secretary of state said that Trump would speak with Kim if Pyongyang was ready to discuss issues important to the United States and its allies, including South Korea. Rubio emphasized at the time that nothing had been scheduled.

The South Korean government said it supports dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and is ready to assist if necessary. For now, however, there is no confirmation that Kim will be in Shenzhen or that he will speak with Trump during the US president’s Asian tour.

Sources: apnews.com, en.yna.co.kr