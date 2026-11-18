The US Navy used expired munitions during Operation “Epic Fury” against Iran after they had been recoded. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said this during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on November 17.

“For some of these munitions, we changed their codes and were thus able to use the expired munitions,” Cao said. He referred to the codes “Echo” and “Foxtrot,” explaining that they indicated that the munitions had expired.

Cao did not specify either the types of weapons or the number of munitions used. Business Insider also reported on the statement made in the Senate, quoting Cao.

Comparison with stale bread

The acting secretary described the recoding using an everyday example. “I grew up in a poor family. You moisten the bread with a little water, put it in the microwave for 15 seconds, and it becomes edible again,” he said.

The statement came in response to questions about the condition of the US stockpiles of expensive precision weapons and the Navy’s ability to replenish them after the operation against Iran. Senators from both parties raised questions about the prolonged deployment of US ships and the strain on military resources.

Stockpiles will take years to replenish

Democrat Jack Reed, the committee’s senior minority member, said that the munitions expended and the damage inflicted during “Epic Fury” would take years to replenish.

Cao said that production of Tomahawk missiles had been increased to more than 60 per month. According to him, during his active military service, around 125 missiles were produced annually. He also said that efforts were underway to increase the production of anti-missile systems.

Sources: apnews.com, cncbnews.com, aol.com