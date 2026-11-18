Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The talks are scheduled for November 18 and will take place over a working breakfast in a restricted format.

According to Interfax, the meeting will be attended by the two leaders and a limited number of representatives of the Russian and Chinese delegations. The topics will include strategic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, the war in Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

“Our president will, of course, brief the President of the People’s Republic of China on the latest contacts with the American side, including in light of the results of the recent trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi,” Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov suggested that Putin and Xi could also discuss the upcoming trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump. It is scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen and will be the first meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States in this format.

The two leaders maintain an intensive dialogue that includes meetings on the sidelines of international forums, state visits and talks in a restricted format. In recent years, relations between Moscow and Beijing have deepened against the backdrop of growing tensions between Russia and Western countries.

Trilateral meeting with Trump to follow

Putin arrived in China to participate in the 33rd meeting of the leaders of the APEC economies, which is being held on November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen. The Russian president will also speak at the organization’s business forum, and the following day will participate in the leaders’ meeting.

The bilateral talks between Putin and Xi are expected to precede the trilateral meeting with Trump. According to the Associated Press, the US side does not expect specific agreements to be announced at the meeting, but the talks will address international security and relations between the three countries.

Sources: interfax-russia.ru, tass.com, apnews.com