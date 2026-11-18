Canada is allocating an additional 45 million Canadian dollars, or approximately 31.5 million US dollars, for the delivery of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. The funds are intended for the Czech initiative to supply the Ukrainian army with ammunition, the government in Ottawa announced.

The funding will cover deliveries of priority extended-range ammunition and air defense equipment. The list includes AIM-7, R-73 and R-27 missiles, which are intended to help protect Ukrainian cities, military units and critical infrastructure from Russian air attacks.

With the new decision, Canada's total commitment to the Czech initiative exceeds 500 million Canadian dollars. The initiative aims to provide Ukraine with ammunition through deliveries from international partners.

More ammunition and sensor systems

Canada will also provide up to 1.6 million 20-millimeter rounds from the stocks of its armed forces. They are intended to counter attack drones, including Shahed-type systems, as well as to protect critical infrastructure and frontline positions.

An additional 80 million Canadian dollars has been earmarked for advanced MX-15D sensor systems manufactured by the Canadian company WESCAM. They will support air defense initiatives led by the United States and enhance Ukraine's ability to detect and counter missile and drone attacks.

The package also includes winter clothing and equipment worth 30 million Canadian dollars – waterproof boots, winter jackets, thermal underwear, sleeping bags and protective covers. Around 250,000 individual food rations will also be provided for Ukrainian service members stationed in locations without regular food supplies.

Canada increases its military support

The new aid was announced by Canada's Minister of National Defence David McGuinty during the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.

“From strengthening air defenses to providing critical ammunition and equipment, these contributions will help Ukraine protect its people and continue its defense,” McGuinty said.

According to Canada's Department of National Defence, since February 2022 the country has committed more than 8.5 billion Canadian dollars in military aid to Ukraine. The total amount of Canadian support, including non-military aid, amounts to nearly 25.5 billion Canadian dollars.

Sources: interfax.ru