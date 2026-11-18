Kirill Dmitriev accused European politicians of continuing to fuel the war in Ukraine despite the efforts of US President Donald Trump and his team to achieve peace. The Russian special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries published his position on the social network X.

“While President Trump and his team are striving for peace in Ukraine, the European warmongers, as might be expected, continue to fuel the war,” Dmitriev wrote.

He also heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund. His statement followed a public dispute between American and European officials over the impact of Ukrainian strikes on targets deep inside Russian territory.

Washington questioned the impact of the strikes

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said at a meeting of Ukraine’s supporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels that Ukraine’s deep strikes had failed to achieve the goal of bringing the war to an end and were not helping to stop the Russian advance along the front line.

“Our assessment is that these strikes are not effective in achieving an end to the war and are not contributing to limiting the Russian advance along the front,” Colby said, quoted by Reuters and the Associated Press.

He expressed particular concern about attacks on facilities he described as civilian infrastructure, including warehouses belonging to the Russian online company Wildberries. According to him, such actions are likely to increase the readiness of Russian society and the Kremlin to escalate.

Colby stressed that this did not mean Ukraine should be forced to fight “with one hand tied behind its back.” However, he said support for Kyiv should focus on defending the front line and on medium-range strikes targeting Russian logistics and military supplies.

Germany and the United Kingdom defended Kyiv

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected Colby’s assessment. He described criticism of strikes on strategic targets in Russia and facilities used for military purposes as “pretty stupid.”

“Instead of criticizing this, we should criticize and talk about the terrorist strikes every night and every day against Ukraine’s energy, water and heating infrastructure,” Pistorius said.

British Defense Minister John Healey also defended Ukraine’s strategy. He said it was not the allies’ job to tell Ukraine how to wage the war and that the deep strikes had weakened the Russian war machine, bought time and saved lives.

The dispute erupted on November 17, 2026, as Ukraine’s allies discussed weapons and ammunition deliveries ahead of winter. Reuters described the disagreement as another sign of the deepening tensions between Washington and its European allies over how the war should be waged and how it should be brought to an end.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com