Iranian armed forces have struck a US military base in Kuwait, Press TV reported. The publication did not specify the name of the base, the weapons used, the damage caused or any possible casualties.

The claim has not been confirmed by the US side. Kuwait has also issued no official statement that a US military facility was hit.

Kuwait reports drone attacks

The General Staff of Kuwait’s armed forces said that the air defense had responded to “hostile drone attacks.” The military said that the sounds of explosions had been caused by the interception of drones and urged the public to follow security instructions.

Kuwaiti authorities did not specify who carried out the attacks, what the targets were or whether military or civilian facilities had been damaged. Thus, at this point, only the presence of an aerial threat and actions by the local air defense have been confirmed, not a successful strike on a US base.

Escalation in the Persian Gulf

The report about Kuwait comes after new attacks between Iran and the US in the region. The Associated Press reported that Iran had used drones against a US radar installation in Bahrain. According to the agency, US forces responded with strikes on Iranian targets.

A US military official said that US aircraft had used precision-guided munitions against a missile launch site on Qeshm Island. According to him, the operation had been carried out in self-defense and had targeted a facility belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

There is no information that the latest reports about Kuwait have led to the closure of its airspace or the announcement of casualties. It has also not been confirmed whether the reported strike on a US base was separate from the drone attacks reported by the Kuwaiti military.

Sources: aljazeera.com, apnews.com