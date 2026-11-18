Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping began a bilateral meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is being held. The talks are part of the Russian president’s two-day working visit to China.

The first part of the negotiations is being attended by delegations from both countries. Putin and Xi Jinping will then continue their conversation over a working breakfast devoted to bilateral relations and the international agenda.

Energy, finance and artificial intelligence

The topics announced in advance include the development of cooperation in energy, finance, technology and artificial intelligence. Moscow and Beijing are also discussing framework documents on the digitalization of trade and the use of the opportunities offered by the digital economy.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin would brief Xi Jinping on his latest contacts with the American side, including the results of the Russia-U.S. talks in Abu Dhabi. According to him, the talks with the Chinese leader will cover a wide range of bilateral and international issues.

„The leaders are moving on to a working breakfast, which will be devoted exclusively to foreign policy issues“, Yuri Ushakov said.

This is the fifth contact between Putin and Xi Jinping since the beginning of 2026. The meeting is taking place a day before the planned trilateral talks between the Russian president, the Chinese leader and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trilateral meeting with Trump on November 19

The trilateral meeting is scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen and will be the first between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States in this format. The Kremlin said that the talks would take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which is being held on November 18 and 19.

Washington said that Donald Trump intends to discuss the war in Ukraine and nuclear arms control with Putin and Xi Jinping. Moscow and Beijing described the upcoming talks as an important element of the international agenda in Shenzhen, but no details about possible agreements have been announced.

Sources: interfax.ru, vedomosti.ru, apnews.com