A military transport An-12 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo Region, killing all 19 people on board. The crash occurred on November 17 during a scheduled flight in an unpopulated area near the village of Yagunovo.

“Nineteen people, including the crew, were on board, and all of them were killed,” Russia’s Ministry of Defense said, as quoted by TASS. The ministry cited a technical malfunction as the preliminary cause of the crash.

Fire at the site extinguished

A fire broke out at the site after the aircraft crashed. Emergency crews extinguished it, and the area around the wreckage was cordoned off. Kemerovo Region Governor Ilya Seredyuk arrived at the site, where rescue, medical, law enforcement and investigative teams were working.

Earlier media reports gave a different number of people on board. Initial reports said there were between 13 and 17 people, but Russia’s Ministry of Defense later confirmed that 19 people had been killed.

Criminal investigation launched

The Military Investigative Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over violations of flight rules or preparation for flights. Investigators are working to establish all the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the cause of the technical malfunction.

The investigation is ongoing, and final conclusions about the causes of the An-12 crash will be drawn after the site inspection and analysis of the materials collected.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, interfax.ru