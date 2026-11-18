The strike on the Crimean Bridge during the night of November 16–17 was the culmination of an operation prepared over several weeks. This was the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War after Ukrainian forces carried out a second consecutive strike on the structure spanning the Kerch Strait.

According to the analysis, the bridge’s road sections were completely destroyed, while the railway section was damaged. Geolocated images published on November 17 show the collapsed section of the roadway and damage to the railway track. The strike was also confirmed by the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea.

Seventh stage of the operation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the destruction of the bridge was the seventh stage of an operation planned and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

„Step by step, our warriors systematically destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare assets and other designated targets on the way to the final objective,“ Zelensky said.

According to him, various Ukrainian weapons systems were used in the operation. Palianytsia-type drones struck the road section of the bridge, while Neptune missiles, Ruta drones and FP-5 Flamingo missiles targeted the railway section.

Zelensky said that a precision strike was carried out with the Flamingo, with the communications link remaining active until the final seconds of the operation.

Claims about the scale of the attack

A Russian military blogger claims that Ukrainian forces used nearly 20 missiles and more than 150 low-flying drones to strike the road section of the bridge. This information has not been independently verified.

The Institute for the Study of War assesses the success of the attack as the result of combining operational planning, the systematic suppression and destruction of Russian air defenses, and the use of technologies designed to strike vulnerable sections of the structure. The analysis also cites criticism from Russian military bloggers of the protection of strategic facilities and the command structure of Russia’s air defenses.

Consequences for Russian logistics

The Crimean Bridge is one of the main supply routes for Russian forces in occupied Crimea and in southern Ukraine. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the disruption of traffic will increase the burden on the land corridor through the occupied parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This could complicate Russian logistical supply, as the bridge and the land route are the two main supply routes to Crimea. On the Russian side, traffic on both the road and railway sections was temporarily halted after the attack.

Sources: news.bg, rferl.org, ukrinform.net