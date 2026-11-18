Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized the United Kingdom’s plan to send missiles and air defense equipment to Ukraine. Her reaction came after the announcement of a British military aid package worth £240 million.

„The Western „formula for peace“ for the cemetery of Ukrainians is in action,“ Zakharova told RIA „Novosti“, quoted by News.bg. She commented on the planned deliveries without offering any specific alternative proposals for ending the war.

What the British package includes

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said that the United Kingdom plans to provide Ukraine with more than 1,000 air defense missiles, launchers and more than 10 radars. The deliveries are scheduled for the winter period and are part of efforts to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure against air attacks.

According to the Associated Press, the British aid was announced at a meeting of Ukraine’s allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The agency said the package includes more than 1,000 short-range missiles and more than a dozen radars, with a total value of £240 million.

Zakharova’s comment places the deliveries within the framework of Russia’s criticism of Western military support for Kyiv. On the British side, the aid has been presented as a measure to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses during the winter, when protecting energy infrastructure is among the country’s main needs.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com