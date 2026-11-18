Canada is increasing its military aid to Ukraine with a new package of funds and equipment aimed at ammunition, air defense and winter supplies for the Ukrainian forces.

The government in Ottawa is allocating an additional 45 million Canadian dollars under the Czech Ammunition Initiative. This brings Canada's total commitment to the initiative to more than 500 million Canadian dollars. The funds will be used to deliver priority extended-range ammunition and air defense equipment.

“These funds will be used to deliver priority extended-range ammunition,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

Another 80 million Canadian dollars is earmarked for the purchase of advanced air defense sensor systems produced in Canada. They will support Ukrainian initiatives to protect against air attacks.

The new package also includes 30 million Canadian dollars for winter clothing and equipment. The funds are intended to provide Ukrainian service members with the necessary equipment for the cold months.

Ammunition Against Drones and Food Packages

Canada will provide Ukraine with up to 1.6 million 20-millimeter rounds to counter attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The delivery is expected to help protect Ukrainian positions and critical infrastructure.

The military aid will also include 250,000 food packages. Thus, the new commitments cover both combat resources and air defense systems, as well as equipment and supplies for the Ukrainian forces.

The announced package includes a total of 155 million Canadian dollars in new funding. The Canadian government’s statement did not specify a deadline for the delivery of the individual types of aid.

Sources: news.bg