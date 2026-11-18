The US plans to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia to strengthen its air defenses against Houthi attacks. The head of the US Armed Forces Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, is expected to arrive in the kingdom this week together with US military advisers.

According to Middle East Eye, Cooper is due to assess Saudi Arabia’s air defenses and discuss measures to strengthen them with the local military command. Around 30 US military advisers will be sent to the kingdom, some of whom are already there.

“The kingdom is forced to defend a vast territory from Houthi attacks,” US officials told Middle East Eye.

Saudi Arabia has one of the largest arsenals of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems among the Gulf states. Nevertheless, the country must defend a large territory, including oil facilities, airports and military bases, which are among the Houthis’ targets.

Tensions Are Linked to the War in Yemen

Saudi Arabia leads an Arab coalition providing military support to government forces in Yemen in the conflict with the Houthis. The coalition carries out airstrikes on the group’s positions, while the Houthis respond with attacks on the kingdom’s infrastructure.

The development comes amid an announcement by Yemen’s government forces that they had withdrawn from the Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb area. No details have been announced about the reasons for or the scale of the withdrawal.

The upcoming mission of the US personnel has been presented as an assessment of and support for Saudi air defenses. There has been no announcement that the US has decided to directly involve its forces in combat operations against the Houthis.

Sources: news.bg