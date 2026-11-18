The German army has tested Ukraine’s DELTA digital system for battlefield management and situational awareness. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced this during a meeting in Brussels.

The test was conducted last month as part of an exercise focused on waging modern warfare using drones. Various European partners took part, while Ukrainian instructors and advisers helped prepare and conduct it.

Pistorius said Germany wants to continue working with Ukraine on the system and assess its use in its own armed forces.

“We want to work jointly with Ukraine and test its use in the Bundeswehr,” the German defence minister said.

DELTA is designed to support the management of combat operations and situational awareness. Berlin’s interest in it comes against the backdrop of Ukraine’s experience in a war involving the widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Warning About Winter

In Brussels, Pistorius also spoke about the ongoing war in Ukraine. He warned that Russia would likely once again “use winter as a weapon” by creating conditions for humanitarian crises in Kyiv, Odesa and other major cities.

According to him, the allies must act “jointly and decisively.” He called for diplomatic efforts to be doubled and sanctions against Russia to be strengthened.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com