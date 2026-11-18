The secret internal network of the U.S. National Security Agency, known as NSA Net, has gone offline. The system is used to exchange classified information among employees of the intelligence agency.

CNN reported the outage, citing six people familiar with the matter. According to preliminary information, the cause and full extent of the problem had not been determined, and there were no indications that it was a cyberattack.

Because of the outage, the agency introduced staggered arrival times for some of its employees. It is unclear how long NSA Net remained inaccessible and when its operations were fully restored.

Critical Operations Continued

According to CNN sources, the outage did not prevent the National Security Agency from sending urgent classified messages to President Donald Trump. The U.S. administration has backup and alternative secure communication channels.

“The outage will not deprive the NSA of the ability to transmit classified messages to the president,” one of the sources told CNN.

Later, the National Security Agency described the incident as a problem that occurred during scheduled maintenance. “The National Security Agency experienced a temporary degradation in performance during scheduled routine maintenance,” an agency statement quoted by the Associated Press said.

The agency clarified that some internal systems had been affected, but that critical capabilities remained fully operational. It also said that the infrastructure has several layers of redundancy designed to support operations during scheduled maintenance or unforeseen events.

A Series of Technical Outages

The incident involving NSA Net followed several other serious disruptions in the United States. Over the past week, a failure in the Federal Aviation Administration’s telecommunications systems led to the suspension of departing flights nationwide. Problems were also reported with Microsoft services, JPMorgan Chase’s banking systems and United Airlines’ internal infrastructure.

U.S. officials said there was so far no evidence that the individual incidents were connected or had been caused by a malicious actor. The National Security Agency has not released further details about the technical problem or the timeline for the final restoration of NSA Net.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, cbsnews.com