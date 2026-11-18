Britain and Germany defended Ukrainian strikes against targets deep inside Russian territory and criticised the Pentagon’s position on the matter. The exchange of views took place during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format in Brussels.

Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s deputy director, said that attacks on warehouses belonging to the logistics company “Wildberries” and other similar facilities had not contributed to bringing the war to an end. According to him, they had provoked escalation by Russia, the BBC reported, as cited by News.bg.

Pistorius: Criticism of the strikes is “quite foolish”

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rejected this assessment. He said that the Ukrainian attacks were aimed at military targets and facilities used for military purposes.

“I think that is quite foolish.”

Pistorius said that instead of criticising Ukrainian strikes, attention should be focused on Russia’s attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. He pointed to energy, water supply and heating infrastructure as targets that had been hit “every night and every day”.

“This is, essentially, terrorism,” the German minister said, adding that the discussion should be about these attacks, not strikes against non-civilian targets in Russia.

London: Ukraine decides for itself how to wage the war

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting expressed a similar position, but in a more moderate tone.

“We cannot dictate to Ukraine how to wage its war.”

Streeting said that he had no doubt that Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory had contributed to reducing the effectiveness of Russia’s military machine.

Thus, during the meeting in Brussels, London and Berlin publicly defended Ukraine’s right to strike military targets beyond the immediate zone of hostilities, while the Pentagon representative warned that such attacks did not bring an end to the war any closer and could lead to further escalation.

Sources: news.bg