Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expects “major benefits” from the upcoming trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The talks are planned as part of the APEC summit in China.

Putin made the statement at the opening ceremony of the forum in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. He spoke after Xi Jinping’s opening address.

Focus on dialogue among leading economies

“That is why I expect significant potential benefits from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is planned as part of the APEC summit,” Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president described APEC as a platform that offers opportunities for constructive communication at all levels, especially among the leaders of the leading economies.

According to Putin, such meetings allow heads of state to exchange views and discuss interstate differences in politics, the economy and security. He pointed to compromises and a balance of interests as a possible way to resolve these issues.

Putin also said that the leaders could work together to strengthen the foundations of global sustainable development. His statement places the upcoming talks between Russia, China and the United States in the context of the broader dialogue taking place at the APEC forum.

Source: bta.bg