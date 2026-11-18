The upcoming trilateral meeting between the presidents of China, the United States and Russia in Shenzhen will take place against a backdrop of disputes over trade, technological restrictions and international security. Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are due to hold talks on 19 November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The Chinese president called for more open trade and fair growth in the region. Vladimir Putin, who arrived in China earlier, said he expected “great benefits” from talks with Trump and Xi.

Shenzhen as China’s showcase

The meeting is being held in a city that Chinese authorities use to demonstrate the country’s economic and technological rise. Over four decades, Shenzhen has evolved from a fishing village into a hub for high technology, exports and finance.

“Shenzhen itself is part of the message. It is a showcase of China’s technological and economic achievements,” said Professor Astrid Nordin of King’s College London, quoted by The Guardian. In her words, the city presents China as a country offering opportunities for prosperity in a world marked by uncertainty and conflicts.

Xi Jinping told executives from major companies that the Asia-Pacific region must remain open to trade and investment. China’s Foreign Ministry expects the meeting to deliver practical results in trade, connectivity, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

Tariffs, chips and differences with the US

According to The Independent, Xi’s message came against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, rising tariffs and restrictions on China’s access to the most advanced US technologies. Among the sensitive issues are Nvidia computer chips, which are used to develop artificial intelligence.

George Chen, a partner and head of digital technology at the US company The Asia Group, said the Chinese leader wanted his country to be seen as a partner in global technological development, in contrast to Washington’s more restrictive approach.

Vladimir Putin also placed emphasis on economic restrictions. He said that “sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions” had lost much of their deterrent effect.

Unclear agenda

The officially stated topics include nuclear non-proliferation and protecting world peace. In the days ahead of the meeting, however, Trump also mentioned Ukraine, Iran, artificial intelligence and restrictions on Nvidia, leaving open the possibility that the talks could go beyond the previously outlined agenda.

The format of the forum is tightly controlled. According to the Financial Times, the leaders will travel to a state residence near a tiger park in Shenzhen, while diplomats have expressed dissatisfaction that the arrangements limit the free discussion characteristic of previous meetings.

Trump arrived in China after a visit to the Philippines and a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Before his departure, he said he expected to conclude a major trade deal with Manila. The next focus will be the trilateral meeting itself, for which no specific agreements have so far been announced.

Sources: bta.bg, theguardian.com, independent.co.uk