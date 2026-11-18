One person was killed and others were injured after a drone crashed in central Odesa this morning. Residential buildings and cars were damaged.

The incident was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration. According to information circulated in local channels, an air raid alert was declared in the city at 9:46 a.m., and a loud explosion was heard around 10:06 a.m.

At present, no further details have been provided about the number of injured people, their condition or the exact mechanism by which the drone crashed in the central part of the city.

Odesa is one of the Ukrainian cities with a significant Bulgarian community. More than 150,000 Bulgarians live in Odesa Region, while their number in the city of Odesa itself is around 50,000–60,000. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolhrad, Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts.

Sources: bta.bg