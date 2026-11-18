US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was no evidence that the series of technical outages in the United States was part of a coordinated cyberattack or an operation by a foreign state. According to him, the individual incidents were independent of one another, and there is currently no indication that they were caused by hackers, criminals or any other malicious actor.

“We have no evidence, nor any reason to believe, that any of these incidents have anything to do with malicious actors,” Rubio told reporters in the Philippines. He is accompanying President Donald Trump ahead of his planned meeting with the leaders of China and Russia in Shenzhen.

Outages hit transportation and technology

The series began with a global problem affecting Microsoft services, including Outlook email and the Teams communications platform. The company attributed the disruption to a technical issue related to an earlier network capacity upgrade.

The following day, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted aircraft departures nationwide due to a failure in the telecommunications infrastructure used to manage air traffic. The measure lasted more than four hours and resulted in thousands of canceled and delayed flights. Authorities linked the problem to an update of network equipment.

Meanwhile, United Airlines reported an internal system outage that caused flight delays.

Problems affect banks and NSA communications

At the beginning of the week, technical difficulties affected the online banking and payment services of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and U.S. Bank. Problems were also reported with the Zelle money transfer system.

JPMorgan Chase said the cause was a software error and that the incident was not related to a cyberattack.

On Tuesday, the internal communications network of the National Security Agency, used to exchange classified information, was also disrupted. According to the NSA, the outage occurred after routine technical maintenance.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also said that US intelligence agencies had found no signs of a coordinated cyberattack or actions organized by a foreign state. According to him, some of the difficulties arose while security systems were being updated and technical improvements were being implemented.

The incidents prompted questions from Democratic and Republican lawmakers about the reliability of critical infrastructure and the need for greater transparency from the federal authorities. Rubio said the administration continued to monitor potential threats, but for now there was no reason to view the separate technical problems as a single malicious operation.

Sources: news.bg