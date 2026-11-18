Two industrial facilities in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai caught fire, and four people were injured in Ukrainian strikes overnight on November 18. This was reported by local authorities, cited by Reuters.

The fires broke out following the attack on industrial sites in the region. So far, there are no additional confirmed details about the nature of the facilities or the extent of the damage.

Russia reported strikes on Izmail

Russian forces, for their part, said they had attacked port infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Izmail. The Russian military also reported a strike on a cargo ship travelling toward the port of Pivdenne.

According to the Russian side, the infrastructure hit had been used to unload military supplies. This claim has not been confirmed by Ukrainian authorities in the information provided.

Ukraine attacked with 141 drones

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that Russia had used 141 drones in the attack, which began at 6:00 p.m. on November 17. They included “Shahed” and “Gerbera” drones, as well as decoy drones.

According to preliminary data, by 8:00 a.m. on November 18, Ukrainian air defences had shot down or diverted 126 of the aerial vehicles. “Strikes were recorded at seven locations,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Reports about the damage and casualties on both sides were issued by the respective authorities and military structures. No independent confirmation of all the reported damage or of the cargo ship that was hit has been provided.

Sources: bta.bg