An 81-year-old woman was killed and eight people were injured in Russian strikes on 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

In Chuhuiv, three women aged 50, 71 and 74 suffered acute stress reactions. Also injured were a 53-year-old man in Izium, a 59-year-old woman in the village of Lukashivka, a 62-year-old woman in Slobozhanske and a 43-year-old man in Lozova. In the village of Ploske, in the Velykyi Burluk municipality, an 81-year-old woman was killed and another woman, aged 60, was injured.

„In Chuhuiv, three women aged 50, 71 and 74 suffered acute stress reactions,“ Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to the regional administration, Russian forces used four guided aerial bombs, six „Geran-2“ drones, one „Molniya“ drone, one FPV drone and 62 other unmanned aerial vehicles whose type is being determined.

Homes and businesses damaged

In the Kupiansk district, two houses in Ploske were damaged. In the Izium district, a vehicle in Buhaivka and a business in Balakliia were affected.

In the Kharkiv district, a hangar and a vehicle in Novi Korotych were damaged, as well as a warehouse and nine vehicles in Kutuzivka. A vehicle was also damaged in Liubotyn, while a private property was damaged in Slatyne.

In the Lozova district, a business in Lozova, a greenhouse and a farm in the village of Shevchenkove Druhe, as well as a warehouse facility in the village of Vesele, were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, a pavilion, an apartment building and a garage in Slobozhanske were affected. In Chuhuiv itself, three houses and an educational institution were damaged.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, en.interfax.com.ua