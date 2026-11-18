Iran will respond “more devastatingly” in the event of a new attack on the country, warned Amir Hatami, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. The threat came after new strikes and air attacks in the Persian Gulf region.

“If the enemy makes a mistake and repeats the actions that brought it to desperation, our response against the enemy and its supporters will undoubtedly be more devastating and will have no geographical boundaries,” Hatami said, quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency and reported by Agence France-Presse.

The Iranian general added that “the enemy is preparing its forces,” but the country’s armed forces are carefully and vigilantly monitoring its movements.

Kuwait condemns the attack

Kuwait condemned the Iranian drone attack on its territory. According to the Iranian army, air defense systems and American missile launchers were hit.

“The continuation of this aggression represents a dangerous escalation that threatens security and stability in the region and undermines diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions,” Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Iranian army confirmed that it had carried out strikes against American military facilities in Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities and Bahrain said they had repelled air attacks, but the information provided did not indicate any casualties or damage.

New tensions after the strikes on Qeshm

The escalation followed US strikes on the Iranian island of Qeshm. The United States said it had attacked a missile base after Iran struck an American base in Bahrain.

The current tensions are part of a broader conflict that began on February 28 with joint US and Israeli strikes against Iran. Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countries, which are allies of Washington and host an American military presence, followed.

A ceasefire in April ended nearly 40 days of intense bombardment, but the fragile agreement collapsed during the summer. Tehran’s new warnings and Kuwait’s position show that diplomatic efforts to contain the tensions face another test.

Sources: bta.bg