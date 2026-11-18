Democrat Mary Peltola won the U.S. Senate election in Alaska, defeating incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. The Associated Press declared Peltola the winner in the last undecided Senate race from the midterm elections.

According to the published results, Peltola received approximately 50.1% of the vote, while Sullivan received around 45.8%. Gerald Heikes received approximately 2.1%, while independent candidate Dan J. Sullivan received around 1.7%. Peltola surpassed the 50% threshold in the first count, meaning there was no need for a further round under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system.

Democrats will have 56 seats in the Senate

The victory in Alaska is the ninth seat Democrats have won from Republicans in the midterm elections. This will give the party 56 seats in the Senate, compared with 44 for Republicans—the largest Democratic majority in the upper chamber since 2009. Democrats also won control of the House of Representatives, creating the conditions for a political confrontation with Republican President Donald Trump.

The vote in Alaska was called two weeks after Election Day. The reason was the slow counting of ballots in the state’s remote and hard-to-reach areas, as well as the large number of votes sent by mail.

A historic victory for Peltola

Mary Peltola becomes the first Alaska Native woman elected to the Senate. She is also the first Democrat from the state to win a Senate seat in nearly 20 years. Peltola was first elected to Congress in 2022, when she won Alaska’s only seat in the House of Representatives, but lost her seat in 2024.

In her campaign, she focused on the high cost of living, fuel prices and protecting Alaska’s interests. After her victory was announced, Peltola wrote that for someone who had spent her entire life in the state and devoted her career to serving it, there was no greater honor than the support of Alaska’s residents.

“Together, we will put an end to the era of politicians who profit at your expense. Together, we will put Alaska first,” Peltola said.

Before entering politics, she worked in commercial fishing. Her victory marks a political comeback after losing her seat in the House of Representatives and changes the balance of power in the new Congress.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, nbcboston.com