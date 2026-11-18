The European Commission has proposed a €45 billion loan for Ukraine in 2027. The funds are intended to cover around two-thirds of the expected funding shortfall facing Kyiv, which amounts to approximately €70 billion.

The proposal was presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. The plan envisages Ukraine beginning to repay the loan only after Russia pays war reparations for the damage caused on Ukrainian territory.

“We believe this is the best way to give Ukraine a strong position at the negotiating table,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

According to her, the proposed funding will help Ukraine continue its defence against the Russian invasion, which began in 2022, while also maintaining a stronger position in any potential negotiations.

The remaining funds must come from partners

The €45 billion loan will not cover the entire expected shortfall. The rest of the necessary funds are expected to be provided by Kyiv’s other international partners.

The proposal must be approved by the member states of the European Union. Until its final adoption, it remains a plan of the European Commission, while the actual provision of the funds will depend on subsequent decisions by the European institutions.

Part of an overall package for 2026 and 2027

The new proposal is linked to an already agreed European financial framework worth €90 billion for Ukraine. It is intended to provide support to Kyiv in 2026 and 2027, while the country continues to defend itself and cover its budgetary needs.

The European Commission presents the €45 billion as the remaining part of this framework for 2027. According to the institution, the loan should give the Ukrainian authorities greater predictability when planning expenditure and limit the risk of a financial shortfall next year.

Sources: news.bg