Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the conflict in Ukraine during their meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The conversation took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

The information was reported by Reuters, which cited the Russian state-run news agency TASS. TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who answered “Yes” when asked whether Ukraine and the situation in the war zone had been discussed during the talks between Putin and Xi. Peskov did not provide details about the specific positions or proposals discussed by the two leaders.

Brief Conversation with Trump

In a separate report from China, TASS said that Putin had spoken briefly with U.S. President Donald Trump during an official reception hosted by Xi Jinping. Reuters reported that the two shook hands before the official banquet.

The brief contact took place against the backdrop of preparations for the planned meeting between the presidents of Russia, China and the United States. The meeting is scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen and will be held as part of the APEC forum.

Ukraine Remains Among the International Issues

The Kremlin’s confirmation that the war in Ukraine was discussed by Putin and Xi did not include information about any agreements reached. It was also not reported whether the conversation addressed specific proposals for ending the hostilities or future diplomatic steps.

The issue is expected to remain among the key international matters surrounding the meetings in Shenzhen. For now, the publicly confirmed fact is that it was raised during the bilateral conversation between the Russian and Chinese presidents, while details of the discussion have not been disclosed.

Sources: bta.bg