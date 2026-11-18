On some sections of the front, between 50 and 70 Russian troops are killed for every Ukrainian serviceman killed, said Verkhovna Rada MP Fedir Venislavskyi. He is a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defence and intelligence.

“Sometimes this ratio actually reaches 50 or more: for every one of our servicemen killed, there are 50–70 of them,” Venislavskyi said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, cited by UNIAN.

According to him, the casualty ratio is no longer one to ten, but reaches several dozen to one. The MP presented the figures as part of official statistics for certain areas, but the interview does not specify the particular sections of the front or the period to which the numbers refer.

Russia is losing more than 40,000 troops per month

Venislavskyi said that Russian losses had exceeded 40,000 troops per month. He added that, according to data revealed after hacking attacks, Russia’s irrecoverable losses stand at around 400,000 people.

On this basis, the MP estimates total losses, including those killed and wounded, at more than 1 million people, and possibly more than 1.5 million. These figures are his estimates and are not presented in the article as independently confirmed statistics.

According to Venislavskyi, since the beginning of the year, the Russian army has achieved neither operational nor tactical successes. He said that Russian advances were taking place mainly in the engagement zone and the grey zone, without achieving the desired results by military means.

Prediction of new mobilisation measures

The MP claims that Russia is carrying out covert mobilisation efforts, combining the recruitment of servicemen with incentives and various recruiting mechanisms. According to him, Moscow is also recruiting foreigners from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“If the same dynamics of losses and replenishment continue, Russia will be forced, in the medium term, to resort to mobilisation measures,” Venislavskyi said.

He predicted that this could happen within a month or two. According to him, the Kremlin could opt for a larger-scale covert mobilisation or announce new open recruitment efforts if the current mechanisms fail to offset the losses.

Sources: unian.net, rbc.ua