Russia’s embassy in the Netherlands asked The Hague whether the country had openly joined the war in Ukraine on Kyiv’s side. The reason was an admission by the Dutch company Destinus that its missiles had been used in the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central roadway section of the bridge connecting Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow. The attack was carried out on November 17, on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings with the leaders of China and the United States.

Moscow: Is The Hague openly joining the conflict?

The Russian embassy published its position on “X” beneath a statement by Destinus, in which the company declared its role in the operation.

“Moscow has been duly informed of the Netherlands’ involvement,” the Russian embassy said.

In a subsequent post, the diplomatic mission added: “The admission has been taken into account. Is The Hague openly joining the conflict?”

In this way, the Russian side questioned whether the delivery and use of missiles manufactured by a Netherlands-based company constituted direct Dutch involvement in the war. The statement did not mention any specific diplomatic or military measure against the country.

What Destinus said

Destinus said that its missiles were the only foreign weapons used in the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The company presented its involvement as part of the Ukrainian forces’ operation.

Reuters described the role of a European defense company in such an attack as unusual for a Western manufacturer. The agency reported that the company is based in the Netherlands and develops weapons for Ukraine.

Until the publication of the Russian statement, Dutch authorities had not publicly said that the Netherlands had joined the conflict. The country is among the European states providing military and political support to Kyiv.

Sources: bta.bg, themoscowtimes.com