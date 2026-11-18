Russian gas company Novatek has signed a contract to supply natural gas to Turkey. This was announced by the company’s chairman of the management board, Leonid Mikhelson, quoted by TASS and the Bulgarian News Agency.

“We have signed a contract to supply liquefied natural gas to Turkey. We are discussing increasing supplies and investment opportunities in the country’s gas sector,” Mikhelson said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency. In the BTA report, the contract is described as an agreement to supply compressed natural gas, while Turkish publications present it as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract.

Volume and Timing Remain Unknown

Mikhelson did not specify which Turkish company or institution the agreement was signed with. The supply volume, price, transportation route or start date have also not been announced.

The new contract follows talks between the Russian company and Turkish authorities on expanding energy cooperation. In October, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar met with Novatek’s management in Moscow. At the time, the two sides discussed opportunities for partnership in liquefied natural gas and supply security.

Turkey Seeks Long-Term Supplies

Turkey is one of Europe’s largest gas markets. The country consumed 59 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the previous year and relies on imports for almost all of its needs.

Over the past two years, Ankara has signed long-term supply contracts with major LNG producers. Until October, however, Turkey did not have a similar agreement with Novatek, Reuters recalled following Bayraktar’s meeting with the Russian company’s management.

Novatek is Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer after Gazprom. The company produces and exports liquefied natural gas, including through the Yamal LNG project. It remains unknown when supplies to Turkey will begin and whether the contract will be followed by new investment agreements.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr, interfax.com