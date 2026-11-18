Chinese President Xi Jinping personally welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by Cai Qi – one of the most influential figures in China’s communist leadership.

The difference in protocol drew the attention of international observers and prompted comments about relations between Moscow and Beijing.

According to information disseminated by NEXTA, the contrast between the two receptions may be viewed as a symbolic diplomatic gesture, illustrating China’s differing attitude toward the two major global powers.

Washington – strategic rival, Moscow – dependent partner?

The fact that Xi Jinping personally welcomed Donald Trump, while another senior Chinese representative was sent to receive Putin, raises interesting questions about the balance of power.

Washington remains Beijing’s main strategic and economic competitor. That is precisely why a top-level meeting with the U.S. president carries particular symbolism.

Relations between Russia and China have been portrayed by the Kremlin as a strategic partnership without limits. In practice, however, Moscow’s economic dependence on Beijing, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent deterioration of relations with the West, places the two countries in an unequal position.

Thus, diplomatic protocol becomes a kind of reflection of broader geopolitical relations.

Diplomatic gesture or demonstration of influence?

It is important to note that Cai Qi is not an ordinary official. He is a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and holds one of the highest positions in the country’s political hierarchy. Putin’s reception by him also represented an exceptionally high level of protocol.

Nevertheless, Xi Jinping’s personal welcome of Trump lends particular weight to the comparison.

The message that may be read behind these diplomatic gestures is that China views the United States as an equal global competitor with which it must negotiate directly at the highest level, while Russia is increasingly dependent on Chinese economic and political support.

For the Kremlin, this is an uncomfortable contrast. Moscow continues to claim the status of an independent center of global power, but the actual balance of economic influence between Russia and China shows growing asymmetry.

One thing is certain: diplomatic protocol in Shenzhen provided grounds for a new debate over who sets the rules in relations between Moscow and Beijing.