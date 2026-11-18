The Peace Council, which monitors the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, accused Israel and the Palestinian movement “Hamas” of failing to fulfill their commitments to end the hostilities. In a report to the UN Security Council, the body warned that the ceasefire agreement was at risk of collapse while the population of the enclave continued to live in dire conditions.

The document is 12 pages long and is the Peace Council’s second report to the UN since the US-backed agreement came into force 13 months ago. The findings are expected to be presented at a Security Council meeting in New York at the end of November.

“The gap between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground, however, remains the main threat to the process,” the report states.

The document also warns that a ceasefire that produces no visible results cannot be sustained indefinitely.

The peace plan remains at a standstill

The truce brought an end to large-scale fighting, but the broader plan is not progressing. It calls for “Hamas” to disarm, Israeli troops to withdraw and reconstruction to begin in Gaza.

In July, “Hamas” accepted a roadmap proposed by the Peace Council for handing over its weapons and transferring control of the enclave to a transitional civilian administration. Israel rejected the document, saying it would not withdraw its troops until the movement’s structures had been dismantled.

According to the report, Israel is carrying out near-daily strikes on targets in Gaza, while “Hamas” fighters continue to attack Israeli troops. “With each passing day that Israel continues to strike “Hamas” targets, it delays the opportunity to test in practice whether the movement will fulfill its commitments under the roadmap,” the document says.

Millions of Palestinians remain without normal living conditions

More than two million Palestinians are forced to live on around one-third of Gaza’s territory, mostly in makeshift tents and damaged buildings. Around two-thirds of the enclave is under Israeli control and has been largely destroyed and depopulated.

The Peace Council criticized the Israeli government for failing to make decisions on the training and deployment of Palestinian civilian police forces that would take over responsibility for maintaining public order from “Hamas”. According to the report, restrictions on deliveries and a lack of funds are hampering preparations for seasonal flooding. Torrential rains have already flooded camps for displaced people in various parts of Gaza.

At the same time, “Hamas” is collecting taxes on goods entering the enclave, which the document says is affecting the availability of essential goods.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a spokesperson for the political bureau of “Hamas” did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the country would not withdraw its troops from Gaza until “Hamas” had been eliminated and the enclave demilitarized.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com